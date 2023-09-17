wrestling / News
STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Night 16 Results: Suzu Suzuki & Ami Sourei Main Event, More
Night 16 of the STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Night took place on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results and updated standings from the Saga, Japan show below, per Fightful:
* Saya Iida def. HANAKO
* Young OED def. Club Venus and Queen’s Quest
* Maika & Megan Bayne def. Cosmic Angels
* Koguma def. Saki Kashima, Hazuki, Mei Seira, and Natsupoi via countout
* Blue Stars: Momo Watanabe (8) def. Hanan (2)
* Blue Stars: MIRAI (8) def. Mariah May (6)
* Red Stars: Suzu Suzuki (8) def. Ami Sourei (4)
Standings
Red Stars:
12 – Natsuko Tora
9 – Natsupoi
9 – Tam Nakano
8 – Hazuki
8 – Suzu Suzuki
7 – Mayu Iwatani
7 – Syuri
4 – Ami Sourei
4 – Starlight Kid
0 – Saya Kamitani (injured)
Blue Stars:
9 – Giulia
8 – Utami Hayashishita
8 – Saori Anou
8 – MIRAI
8 – Momo Watanabe
7 – Maika
6 – Mina Shirakawa
6 – Mariah May
6 – AZM
2 – Hanan
🔷羽南を破り4勝目を挙げた渡辺桃の試合後コメント。
渡辺桃「5★STAR残り3戦の今日、羽南にまた勝っちまったよ。でもいいじゃん、昔からアイツの素直なところ私は好きだよ。だからボッコボコにしたくなるわけ。」 pic.twitter.com/Y0bq5PrRrl
— スターダム✪STARDOM (@wwr_stardom) September 17, 2023
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Says He’ll Have A ‘Lot of Time’ On His Hands Over Next Two Months
- Jon Moxley Reveals What Vince McMahon Said in Their Last Conversation
- Ted DiBiase On Why He Was Never NWA World Heavyweight Champion, Returning to Mid-South
- Arn Anderson Talks Four Horsemen Reunion In 1993, Not Having Tully Blanchard For It