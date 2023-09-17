STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Night 16 Results: Suzu Suzuki & Ami Sourei Main Event, More

Night 16 of the STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Night took place on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results and updated standings from the Saga, Japan show below, per Fightful:

* Saya Iida def. HANAKO

* Young OED def. Club Venus and Queen’s Quest

* Maika & Megan Bayne def. Cosmic Angels

* Koguma def. Saki Kashima, Hazuki, Mei Seira, and Natsupoi via countout

* Blue Stars: Momo Watanabe (8) def. Hanan (2)

* Blue Stars: MIRAI (8) def. Mariah May (6)

* Red Stars: Suzu Suzuki (8) def. Ami Sourei (4)

Standings

Red Stars:

12 – Natsuko Tora

9 – Natsupoi

9 – Tam Nakano

8 – Hazuki

8 – Suzu Suzuki

7 – Mayu Iwatani

7 – Syuri

4 – Ami Sourei

4 – Starlight Kid

0 – Saya Kamitani (injured)

Blue Stars:

9 – Giulia

8 – Utami Hayashishita

8 – Saori Anou

8 – MIRAI

8 – Momo Watanabe

7 – Maika

6 – Mina Shirakawa

6 – Mariah May

6 – AZM

2 – Hanan