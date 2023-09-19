STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Night 17 Results 9.18.23): Mina Shirakawa Battles Momo Watanabe, More

STARDOM held night 17 of their 5STAR Grand Prix on Monday morning, and the results and updated standings are online. You can check out the full results below from the Yamaguchi, Japan show per Fightful:

* Mariah May & Waka Tsukiyama def. Starlight Kid & Ruaka

* Hanan & Koguma def. MIRAI & Saki Kashima

* Maika & Megan Bayne def. Saya Iida & HANAKO

* Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira def. Tam Nakano & Yuna Mizumori

* Mayu Iwatani & Hazuki fought Utami Hayashishita & AZM to a time-limit draw

Red Stars Match: Ami Sourei (6) def. Natsupoi (9)

* Blue Stars Match: Mina Shirakawa (8) def. Momo Watanabe (8)

RED STARS STANDINGS

12 – Natsuko Tora

9 – Natsupoi

9 – Tam Nakano

8 – Hazuki

8 – Suzu Suzuki

7 – Mayu Iwatani

7 – Syuri

6 – Ami Sourei

4 – Starlight Kid

0 – Saya Kamitani (injured)

BLUE STARS STANDINGS

9 – Giulia

8 – Utami Hayashishita

8 – Saori Anou

8 – MIRAI

8 – Momo Watanabe

8 – Mina Shirakawa

7 – Maika

6 – Mariah May

6 – AZM

2 – Hanan