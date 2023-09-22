STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Night 18 Results: Tam Nakano Battles Syuri, More

Night 18 of the STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix took place on Thursday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results and updated standings below from the Osaka, Japan show, per Fightful:

STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 18 Results (9/20/23)

* MIRAI def. Yuna Mizumori, Saki Kashima, and Ami Sourei

* Mayu Iwatani, Hanan & Saya Iida def. Mina Shirakawa, Waka Tsukiyama & HANAKO

* Suzu Suzuki, Mei Seira & Megan Bayne def. Momo Watanabe, Ruaka & Natsuko Tora

* Blue Stars: Maika (9) def. Mariah May (6)

* Blue Stars: AZM (8) def. Giulia (9)

* Red Stars: Tam Nakano (11) def. Syuri (7)

Updated Standings

RED STARS

12 – Natsuko Tora

11 – Tam Nakano

9 – Natsupoi

9 – Syuri

8 – Hazuki

8 – Suzu Suzuki

7 – Mayu Iwatani

6 – Ami Sourei

4 – Starlight Kid

0 – Saya Kamitani (injured)

BLUE STARS

10 – MIRAI

9 – Giulia

9 – Maika

8 – Utami Hayashishita

8 – Saori Anou

8 – Momo Watanabe

8 – Mina Shirakawa

8 – AZM

6 – Mariah May

2 – Hanan