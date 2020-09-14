Stardom 5Star Grand Prix Tournament Results 9.12.20 & 9.13.20: Three Shows Worth of Action

Stardom held three shows in their 5STAR Grand Prix tournament series over the weekend in Fukuoka, Japan, and the results are online. You can see the results for the three shows below, as announced by the company:

September 12th (Afternoon)

* Momo Watanabe defeated Hanan

* Red Stars Official League Match: Himeka defeated Death Yama-san

* Blue Stars Official League Match: Utami Hayashishita defeated Saya Iida

* Maika defeated Konami, Riho, and Saki Kashima

* Red Stars Official League Match: Saya Kamitani defeated Tam Nakano

* Blue Stars Official League Match: Jungle Kyona defeated Natsuko Tora

* Red Stars Official League Match: Giulia defeated Starlight Kid

* Red Stars Official League Match: Mayu Iwatani defeated Death Yama-san

* Blue Stars Official League Match: AZM defeated Syuri

September 12th (Evening)

* Red Stars Official League Match: Death Yama-san defeated Saya Kamitani

* Red Stars Official League Match: Konami defeated Starlight Kid

* Giulia defeated Hanan and Tam Nakano

* AZM & Riho defeated Oedo Tai (Natsuko Tora & Saki Kashima)

* Blue Stars Official League Match: Syuri defeated Saya Iida

* Blue Stars Official League Match: Maika defeated Jungle Kyona

* Red Stars Official League Match: Mayu Iwatani defeated Himeka

* Blue Stars Official League Match: Momo Watanabe and Utami Hayashishita wrestled to a Time Limit Draw

September 13th

* Blue Stars Official League Match: Momo Watanabe defeated Saya Iida

* Himeka defeated Saki Kashima

* Red Stars Official League Match: Death Yama-san defeated Konami

* Jungle Kyona & Riho defeated STARS (Hanan & Starlight Kid)

* Blue Stars Official League Match: Natsuko Tora defeated AZM

* Red Stars Official League Match: Mayu Iwatani defeated Saya Kamitani

* Red Stars Official League Match: Tam Nakano defeated Giulia

* Blue Stars Official League Match: Maika defeated Utami Hayashishita

The updated standings are:

Blue Stars:

Utami Hayashishita: 9 points

Maika: 8 points

Momo Watanabe: 7 points

Jungle Kyona: 6 points

Natsuko Tora: 6 points

Syuri: 6 points

AZM: 4 points

Saya Iida: 0 points

Red Stars:

Himeka: 9 points

Tam Nakano: 8 points

Konami: 8 points

Mayu Iwatami: 8 points

Giulia: 6 points

Death Yama-San: 4 points

Saya Kamitani: 3 points

Starlight Kid: 2 points