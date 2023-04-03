STARDOM’s All Star Grand Queendom Card Announced For April

STARDOM revealed the card for their upcoming All Star Grand Queendom show at a recent press conference (per Fightful). The event is scheduled for April 23 at the Yokohama Arena in Japan. You can see the full media event and find the announced card info below.

* Yokohama Rumble feat. Momoe Nakanishi

* Fuwa-chan & X vs. Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita & Miyu Amasaki)

* Thekla, Mariah May, Xena & X vs. Oedo Tai (Momo Watanabe, Natsuko Tora, Saki Kashima & Ruaka)

* Mei Suruga & X vs. Starlight Kid & Mei Seira

* Retirement Match: Himeka vs. Maika

* Goddesses of Stardom Championship Bout: 7Upp (Nanae Takahashi & Yuu) vs. The New Eras (MIRAI & Ami Sourei)

* Artist of Stardom Championship Bout: PROMINENCE (Suzu Suzuki, Risa Sera & Kurumi Hiiragi) vs. REstart (KAIRI, Natsupoi & Saori Anou)

* Syuri vs. Chihiro Hashimoto

* IWGP Women’s Championship Bout: Champion vs. Mayu Iwatani

* Wonder of Stardom Championship Bout: Saya Kamitani vs. Mina Shirakawa

* World of Stardom Championship Bout: Giulia vs. Tam Nakano