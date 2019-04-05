STARDOM American Dream 2019 Results from Queens, NY

STARDOM “American Dream 2019: STARDOM in New York” results from Queens, N.Y. at NYC Arena on 4/5/19 live on FITE (courtesy of our friends at Wrestling With Demons):

The broadcast feed started at 4pm but you could see the ring crew putting the ropes together. You could clearly hear the announcers Jim Valley and Fumi Saito talking to each other and not knowing that they were on the air!

Valley only discovered that they were live from fan’s comments in the FITE chat room. They then started talking to viewers like it was their Pacific Rim Pro Wrestling podcast on the Wrestling Observer website while the crew continued to get the ring together.

Valley said the bottom rope broke during another pro wrestling company’s show held in the same venue today.

The show finally started at 4:30pm with the ring announcer introducing the roster to the ring. They greeted the crowd in English to officially open the show.

Jungle Kyona and Natsuko Tora vs. Sonya Strong and Violette

Kyona pinned Violette after the Hammer Throw PowerBomb.

Strong and Violette got in a lot of offense and it was more competitive than I expected. Before the finish, Kyona and Tora gave Strong and Violette super fly splashes at the same time. I thought that was going to be it for a double pin, but Tora rolled Strong out of the ring.

3-Way Tag: Konami and Bea Priestley vs. Britt Baker and Brittany Blake vs. Hana Kimura and Bobbi Tyler

Kimura pinned Blake after a missile drop kick.

Short, fun match. Everyone looked good. Valley and Fumi really put Kimura over on commentary as a star of the future now that she’s full time with STARDOM. Valley kept calling Priestley “controversial” but he never actually mentioned that she has heat with Manami Toyota over using the Japanese Ocean Cyclone Suplex.

High Speed Champion Hazuki vs. Dust

Fumi said the High Speed Title was designed by WWE’s Asuka going back to her days as a graphics designer in Japan.

Hazuki pinned Dust with the Hazukistral cradle.

This was very good. Dust dominated most of the match with a flying body press, code breaker, and back stabber. She got in a couple near falls to where it looked like she was going to win. Fumi said he wished it would have gone longer.

Wonder of STARDOM Champion Momo Watanabe vs. Utami Hayashishita

Watanabe pinned with the Peach Sunrise but the stream cut out on FITE and nobody saw it. The feed crashed as Utami looked like she was about to win with the Torture Rack Backbreaker. The feed briefly came back on as Valley and Fumi mentioned the finish and then it went out again.

This was a surprise finish which ends Utami’s title win streak and it becomes Watanabe’s thirteenth successful title defense. The two are also currently the tag team champions in STARDOM.

Elimination Match: Mayu Iwatani, Arisa Hoshiki, Saki Kashima and Tam Nakano vs. Kagetsu, Session Moth Martina, Andras Miyagi, and Jamie Hayter.

Oedo Tai did their ceremonial dance before the match.

Miyagi pinned Kashima after the spinning Tombstone.

Hoshiki pinned Martina after a kick.

Kagetsu pinned Nakano after a DVD.

Mayu Iwatani eliminated Miyagi over the top rope by pulling her down with head scissors.

Hoshiki and Kagetsu eliminated each other over the top rope.

Iwatani pinned Hatyer after a moonsault to win the match as the lone survivor.

Good match that started out with a brawl outside the ring. They showcased what the STARDOM brand is with the action in the ring.

Iwatani’s team came back to the ring to celebrate with her. Nakano and Iwatani thanked the crowd in English for coming to the show. They had the rest of the roster come back out to join them. They all did the STARDOM “S” hand gesture and the hand gestures of their units.

This show had a lot of obstacles with the bottom rope causing the half hour delay, and then remaining loose the rest of the show, along with the feed going out at the finish of such a big title match.