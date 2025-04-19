wrestling / News
STARDOM American Dream In Neon City Results 4.18.25: Megan Bayne Teams With HANAKO & Maika, More
STARDOM held their American Dream In Neon City show on Friday night with Megan Bayne in action and more. You can see the full results from the Triller TV-airing show below, per Fightful:
* Hazuki & Suzu Suzuki def. Mina Shirakawa & Raychell Rose
* Syuri def. Kelsey Heather
* Clark Connors, Natsuko Tora & Thekla def. Hanan, Saya Iida & The DKC
* AZM & Johnnie Robbie def. Maya World & Starlight Kid
* Megan Bayne, HANAKO & Maika def. Konami, Momo Watanabe & Kalientita
【📺4.19ラスベガス大会生配信中‼️】
白川未奈&レイチェル・ローズの入場❣️ pic.twitter.com/IJcmmcS04Q
— STARDOM WORLD (@stardomworld) April 18, 2025
【📺4.19ラスベガス大会PPV生配信中‼️】
昨日、新SPARK Joshi World Championとなった葉月！@Triller_TV でPPV生配信中！ pic.twitter.com/f4CS3KpdW4
— STARDOM WORLD (@stardomworld) April 18, 2025
【📺4.19ラスベガス大会生配信中‼️】
◆メインイベント
舞華＆HANAKO＆メーガン・ベーン
vs
渡辺桃＆小波＆カリエンティタ
舞華＆メーガン・ベーンのDivine Kingdomがアメリカの地で再結成！ pic.twitter.com/OyQXcS6oML
— STARDOM WORLD (@stardomworld) April 18, 2025
