STARDOM American Dream In Neon City Results 4.18.25: Megan Bayne Teams With HANAKO & Maika, More

STARDOM held their American Dream In Neon City show on Friday night with Megan Bayne in action and more. You can see the full results from the Triller TV-airing show below, per Fightful:

* Hazuki & Suzu Suzuki def. Mina Shirakawa & Raychell Rose

* Syuri def. Kelsey Heather

* Clark Connors, Natsuko Tora & Thekla def. Hanan, Saya Iida & The DKC

* AZM & Johnnie Robbie def. Maya World & Starlight Kid

* Megan Bayne, HANAKO & Maika def. Konami, Momo Watanabe & Kalientita