wrestling / News
STARDOM and Dragon Gate Cancel More Shows Thanks To Coronavirus
STARDOM has announced that it has cancelled more events due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, including several shows this month. The events cancelled were:
– April 11: Yokohama Radiant Hall
– April 25 (noon): Osaka World Pavilion
– April 25 (night): Osaka World Pavilion
With the continuing coronavirus pandemic, the following Stardom shows have been cancelled:
4/11 (Sat) Yokohama Radiant Hall
4/25 (Sat) Osaka World Pavillion (noon)
4/25 (Sat) Osaka World Pavillion (night)
We apologize and thank you for supporting Stardom!
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) April 2, 2020
Meanwhile, Dragon Gate has also cancelled events set for April 11 and April 12. They announced a preliminary tour schedule for June on Facebook, assuming things are back to normal by then.
June 1: Chiba, TKP Garden City Chiba
June 2: Tokyo, Korakuen Hall
June 6: Fukuoka, Acros Fukuoka
June 7: Fukuoka, Acros Fukuoka
June 8: Kagoshima, Orocity Hall
June 9: Nagasaki, Nagasaki Heiwakan
June 10: Fukuoka, Kokurakita Gym
June 13: Shizuoka, Shimizu Marine Building
June 14: Kyoto, KBS Hall
June 15: Tottori, Tottori Industry Gym
June 20: Nagano, Ina Municipal Gym
June 21: Mie, Iga Yume Dome Ueno
June 22: Tottori, Yonago Convention Center
June 27: Hyogo, Kobe Sambo Hall
June 28: Osaka, Izumi City Plaza
June 29: Nagano, Mielparque Nagano
We regret to announce the cancellation of the following live events, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your continued understanding.
4/11 Kimassi Kanazawa
4/12 Messe Wing Mie#dragongate
— Dragongate Japan Pro-Wrestling (Official English) (@DragonGateEN) April 2, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Says His Therapist At the Rehab Center WWE Sent Him To Was Reporting Everything He Said Back to Vince McMahon
- Jim Cornette Discusses Vince McMahon’s Banned Words, Says He Was Told Not To Use the Word ‘Wrestling’ by WWE Producer
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Sting Not Being Prepared for Starrcade 1997 Match Against Hulk Hogan, Shoots Down Rumor That He Was Intoxicated
- WWE Rumored to be Considering a ‘Break’ From Programming Due to Florida’s Stay-at-Home Order