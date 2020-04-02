wrestling / News

STARDOM and Dragon Gate Cancel More Shows Thanks To Coronavirus

April 2, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dragon Gate

STARDOM has announced that it has cancelled more events due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, including several shows this month. The events cancelled were:

– April 11: Yokohama Radiant Hall
– April 25 (noon): Osaka World Pavilion
– April 25 (night): Osaka World Pavilion

Meanwhile, Dragon Gate has also cancelled events set for April 11 and April 12. They announced a preliminary tour schedule for June on Facebook, assuming things are back to normal by then.

June 1: Chiba, TKP Garden City Chiba
June 2: Tokyo, Korakuen Hall
June 6: Fukuoka, Acros Fukuoka
June 7: Fukuoka, Acros Fukuoka
June 8: Kagoshima, Orocity Hall
June 9: Nagasaki, Nagasaki Heiwakan
June 10: Fukuoka, Kokurakita Gym
June 13: Shizuoka, Shimizu Marine Building
June 14: Kyoto, KBS Hall
June 15: Tottori, Tottori Industry Gym
June 20: Nagano, Ina Municipal Gym
June 21: Mie, Iga Yume Dome Ueno
June 22: Tottori, Yonago Convention Center
June 27: Hyogo, Kobe Sambo Hall
June 28: Osaka, Izumi City Plaza
June 29: Nagano, Mielparque Nagano

