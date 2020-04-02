STARDOM and Dragon Gate Cancel More Shows Thanks To Coronavirus

STARDOM has announced that it has cancelled more events due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, including several shows this month. The events cancelled were:

– April 11: Yokohama Radiant Hall

– April 25 (noon): Osaka World Pavilion

– April 25 (night): Osaka World Pavilion

We apologize and thank you for supporting Stardom! — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) April 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Dragon Gate has also cancelled events set for April 11 and April 12. They announced a preliminary tour schedule for June on Facebook, assuming things are back to normal by then.

June 1: Chiba, TKP Garden City Chiba

June 2: Tokyo, Korakuen Hall

June 6: Fukuoka, Acros Fukuoka

June 7: Fukuoka, Acros Fukuoka

June 8: Kagoshima, Orocity Hall

June 9: Nagasaki, Nagasaki Heiwakan

June 10: Fukuoka, Kokurakita Gym

June 13: Shizuoka, Shimizu Marine Building

June 14: Kyoto, KBS Hall

June 15: Tottori, Tottori Industry Gym

June 20: Nagano, Ina Municipal Gym

June 21: Mie, Iga Yume Dome Ueno

June 22: Tottori, Yonago Convention Center

June 27: Hyogo, Kobe Sambo Hall

June 28: Osaka, Izumi City Plaza

June 29: Nagano, Mielparque Nagano