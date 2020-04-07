STARDOM and Pro Wrestling NOAH Announce More Event Cancellations

– Japanese wrestling promotions STARDOM and Pro Wrestling NOAH have announced cancellations on more upcoming events due to the coronavirus pandemic. The promotions issued announcements on the now-cancelled events on their Twitter accounts, which you can see below.

Per STARDOM’s announcement, the promotion is cancelling all of its shows through May 6. More information on the cancellations and the promotion’s full statement is available at the official STARDOM website.

Meanwhile, Pro Wrestling NOAH has cancelled its previously scheduled events for April 25, April 29, and May 9. Additionally, Easter Lariat reports that Big Japan Pro-Wrestling is discontinuing its Hokkaido tour and all their events are now cancelled for the rest of April. The Ikkitousen final has now been shifted from April 12 to June 29. The two remaining Hokkaido shows are now being moved to July 3 and 5 for now.

