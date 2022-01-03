STARDOM Announces 2021 Award Winners – Utami Hayashishita Wins MVP of the Year

STARDOM has announced the winners of its 2021 awards, with Utami Hayashishita, Mayu Iwatani, Oedo Tai and others winning. You can see the full list below:

* Best Technique – Saya Kamitani

* Fighting Spirit – Unagi Sayaka

* Outstanding Performance – Syuri

* SHINING Award (Fan Vote) – Starlight Kid

* Best Unit – Oedo Tai

* Best Tag Team – Hazuki & Koguma

* Best Match – Tam Nakano vs. Giulia (March 3)

* Special Award – Mayu Iwatani

* MVP – Utami Hayashishita

MVP

Utami Hayashishita pic.twitter.com/dhRkSHA6xA — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) January 3, 2022