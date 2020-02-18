STARDOM Announces Event Cancellations Due to Coronavirus

– Japanese wrestling promotion STARDOM announced on its official Twitter account that a number of events have been cancelled in February and March due to concerns for the Coronavirus reaching Japan. As previously reported, the first death due to the virus was reported last week.

NJPW is moving ahead with its scheduled events, but the company did issue an advisory on concerns for the virus and precautions that fans can take. Additionally, STARDOM announced that its March 8 event will move forward as an “empty arena” show on March 8 at Korakuen Hall. The event will be streaming for free on the company’s YouTube channel.

You can read STARDOM’s full announcement below:

Due to the current Coronavirus situation in Japan, the following precautionary measures are being taken: 2.19 Mayu Iwatani Birthday Fan Event – cancelled

2.20 Fan signing event – cancelled

2.20 Press conference – will be held, but no fans in attendance

2.22 Osaka show – cancelled

2.23 Nagoya show – cancelled

2.29 Shinkiba show – cancelled

3.8 Korakuen Hall show – will be held, Empty Arena (no fans in attendance)

3.14 Osaka Day and Night shows – cancelled Refunds to these shows are available. If you are from a foreign country and have tickets, please email [email protected] and we will help you resolve your case as efficiently as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding. “Our March 8 show at Korakuen Hall may not have any fans (Empty Arena due to the Coronavirus outbreak) but you’ll be able to watch the entire show for free on our official YouTube channel!

