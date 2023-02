STARDOM Announces First Matches For 2023 Cinderella Tournament

STARDOM has announced the first-round matches for its 36-woman Cinderella Tournament, which begins on March 26. The announcement was made at today’s event at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. The matches include:

* Utami Hayashishita vs. Nanae Takahashi

* Maika vs. Momo Watanabe

* Giulia vs. Mai Sakurai

* AZM vs. Hazuki

* Mariah May vs. Rina

* Syuri vs. Tomoka Inaba

* Momo Kohgo vs. Saki Kashima

* Saya Kamitani vs. Mayu Iwatani

* Lady C vs. X

* Starlight Kid vs. Haruka Umesaki

* Ami Sourei vs. Yuna Mizumori

* Tam Nakano vs. Himeka

* Natsuko Tora vs. Ruaka

* MIRAI vs. Hanan

* Saya Iida vs. Miyu Amasaki

* Natsupoi vs. Mina Shirakawa

* Koguma vs. Thekla

* Hina vs. XX