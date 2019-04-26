STARDOM Announces Lineups For April and May

STARDOM released several cards for the next couple of weeks as they head into the Cinderella Tournament:

4/29/19 at Korakuen Hall with an 11:30am start:

Battle Royal

Rebel Kel vs. AZM in a tournament match

Starlight Kid vs. Sumire in a tournament match

Hazuki vs. Bea Priestley in a tournament match

Arisa Hoshiki vs. Saki Kashima in a tournament match

Hana Kimura vs. Andras Miyagi in a tournament match

Tam Nakano vs. Kagetsu in a tournament match

Jungle Kyona vs. Natsuko Tora in a tournament match

Momo Watanabe vs. Konami

5/3/19 kicks off the Golden Week series of shows at Shinkiba 1st Ring with all start times at 12:00. Each of the units take turns as bookers at the events which are non-tournament action. The first one will be produced by STARS.

Costume Battle Royal

Toni Storm vs. Tam Nakano

Arisa Hoshiki, Saki Kashima, Starlight Kid, and Saya Iida vs. Momo Watanabe, Bea Priestley, AZM, and Leo Onozaki in an Elimination Match

Kagetsu, Andras Miyagi, Hazuki, and Natsuko Tora vs. Hana Kimura, Kebel Kel, Jungle Kyona, and Konami

Natsu Sumire vs. Rina vs. Hina in a 3-Way Match

Hanan vs. Ruaka

The 5/4/19 show has Queen’s Quest in charge:

World of STARDOM Champion Kagetsu vs. Bea Priestley (Priestley has been given a good push and comes off as a serious title threat)

Toni Storm vs. Momo Watanabe

Hana Kimura vs. AZM

3-Way 8-man Tag: Arisa Hoshiki, Saki Kashima, Tam Nakano, and Starlight Kid vs. Hazuki, Andras Miyagi, Natsuko Tora, and Natsu Sumire vs. Jungle Kyona, Konami, Rebel Kel, and Ruaka

Saya Iida vs. Leo Onozaki

Hanan vs. Rina vs. Hina in a battle of The Three Sisters

On 5/5/19, Oedo Tai is in control:

Kagetsu and Natsuko Tora vs. Jungle Kyona and Konami

Highspeed Champion Hazuki vs. Starlight Kid vs. AZM

Natsu Sumire vs. Saki Kashima

Momo Wantanabe, Tam Nakano, and Hanan vs. Momo Watanabe, Bea Priestley, and Leo Onozaki vs. Hana Kimura, Rebel Kel, and Ruaka

The new unit Tokyo Cyber Squad takes over last on 5/6/19:

Hana Kimura, Jungle Kyona, and Konami vs. Kagetsu, Hazuki, and Natsu Sumire

Toni Storm vs. Konami

Saki Kashima and Tam Nakano vs. Andras Miyagi and Natsuko Tora

Bea Priestley vs. Rebel Kel

Tag Team Gauntlet: Starlight Kid and Arisa Hoshiki, Momo Watanabe and AZM, Saya Iida and Hina, Rina and Ruaka, Hanan and Leo Onozaki

Some match stipulations won’t be announced until the day of the shows.