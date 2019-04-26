wrestling / News
STARDOM Announces Lineups For April and May
STARDOM released several cards for the next couple of weeks as they head into the Cinderella Tournament:
4/29/19 at Korakuen Hall with an 11:30am start:
Battle Royal
Rebel Kel vs. AZM in a tournament match
Starlight Kid vs. Sumire in a tournament match
Hazuki vs. Bea Priestley in a tournament match
Arisa Hoshiki vs. Saki Kashima in a tournament match
Hana Kimura vs. Andras Miyagi in a tournament match
Tam Nakano vs. Kagetsu in a tournament match
Jungle Kyona vs. Natsuko Tora in a tournament match
Momo Watanabe vs. Konami
5/3/19 kicks off the Golden Week series of shows at Shinkiba 1st Ring with all start times at 12:00. Each of the units take turns as bookers at the events which are non-tournament action. The first one will be produced by STARS.
Costume Battle Royal
Toni Storm vs. Tam Nakano
Arisa Hoshiki, Saki Kashima, Starlight Kid, and Saya Iida vs. Momo Watanabe, Bea Priestley, AZM, and Leo Onozaki in an Elimination Match
Kagetsu, Andras Miyagi, Hazuki, and Natsuko Tora vs. Hana Kimura, Kebel Kel, Jungle Kyona, and Konami
Natsu Sumire vs. Rina vs. Hina in a 3-Way Match
Hanan vs. Ruaka
The 5/4/19 show has Queen’s Quest in charge:
World of STARDOM Champion Kagetsu vs. Bea Priestley (Priestley has been given a good push and comes off as a serious title threat)
Toni Storm vs. Momo Watanabe
Hana Kimura vs. AZM
3-Way 8-man Tag: Arisa Hoshiki, Saki Kashima, Tam Nakano, and Starlight Kid vs. Hazuki, Andras Miyagi, Natsuko Tora, and Natsu Sumire vs. Jungle Kyona, Konami, Rebel Kel, and Ruaka
Saya Iida vs. Leo Onozaki
Hanan vs. Rina vs. Hina in a battle of The Three Sisters
On 5/5/19, Oedo Tai is in control:
Kagetsu and Natsuko Tora vs. Jungle Kyona and Konami
Highspeed Champion Hazuki vs. Starlight Kid vs. AZM
Natsu Sumire vs. Saki Kashima
Momo Wantanabe, Tam Nakano, and Hanan vs. Momo Watanabe, Bea Priestley, and Leo Onozaki vs. Hana Kimura, Rebel Kel, and Ruaka
The new unit Tokyo Cyber Squad takes over last on 5/6/19:
Hana Kimura, Jungle Kyona, and Konami vs. Kagetsu, Hazuki, and Natsu Sumire
Toni Storm vs. Konami
Saki Kashima and Tam Nakano vs. Andras Miyagi and Natsuko Tora
Bea Priestley vs. Rebel Kel
Tag Team Gauntlet: Starlight Kid and Arisa Hoshiki, Momo Watanabe and AZM, Saya Iida and Hina, Rina and Ruaka, Hanan and Leo Onozaki
Some match stipulations won’t be announced until the day of the shows.
