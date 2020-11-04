STARDOM Announces World Tag League 2020 Finals for Sunday

– STARDOM has announced that the World Tag League 2020 Finals will take place on Sunday, November 8 in Osaka, Japan. The event will be held at the Edion Arena 2 in Osaka.

The Tag League 2020 Finals take place on November 8 in Osaka! pic.twitter.com/S996eyR3p2 — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) November 4, 2020