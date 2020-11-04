wrestling / News
STARDOM Announces World Tag League 2020 Finals for Sunday
November 4, 2020 | Posted by
– STARDOM has announced that the World Tag League 2020 Finals will take place on Sunday, November 8 in Osaka, Japan. The event will be held at the Edion Arena 2 in Osaka.
The Tag League 2020 Finals take place on November 8 in Osaka! pic.twitter.com/S996eyR3p2
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) November 4, 2020
