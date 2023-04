– STARDOM was back in action for an event in Aomori, Japan. The event was held at the Shin-Aomori Comprehensive Athletic Park Maeda Arena Sub Arena. The event had an announced attendance of 767 people. Below are some results from STARDOM’s website:

* Mai Sakurai beat Aya Sakura at 7:08.

* Club Venus (Xena & Jessie) beat Ruaka & Yuna Mizumori at 6:30.

* Club Venus (Mina Shirakawa & Mariah May) beat HANAKO & Lady C at 9:56.

* Cosmic Angels (Tam Nakano, Natsupoi & Waka Tsukiyama) beat Donna del Mondo (Giulia, Maika & Thekla) at 8:10.

* God’s Eye (Syuri, MIRAI & Konami) beat STARS (Koguma, Hanan & Saya Iida) at 10:37.

* Himeka vs. Ami Sourei ended in a time-limit draw at 15 minutes.

* Oedo Tai (Starlight Kid, Momo Watanabe & Natsuko Tora) beat Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani & Miyu Amasaki) at 13:14.