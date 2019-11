STARDOM Best of Goddess 2019 Results – Mayu Iwatani Wins World of Stardom Title

STARDOM held their Best of Goddess 2019 event this morning at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, with Bea Priestley vs. Mayu Iwatani in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

Three-Way Match: Zoe Lucas defeated Hina and Rina

Three-Way Tag Team Match: Tokyo Cyber Squad (Bobbi Tyler & Hana Kimura) defeated STARS (Saki Kashima & Tam Nakano) and Oedo Tai (Martina & Natsu Sumire)

Goddesses Of Stardom Tag League 2019 Blue Goddess Block Match: Saya Iida & Saya Kamitani defeated Oedo Tai (Andras Miyagi & Kagetsu)

Goddesses Of Stardom Tag League 2019 Red Goddess Block Match: Oedo Tai (Hazuki & Natsuko Tora) defeated Tokyo Cyber Squad (Jungle Kyona & Konami)

Goddesses Of Stardom Tag League 2019 Red Goddess Block Match: Queen’s Quest (AZM & Momo Watanabe) defeated Riho & Starlight Kid

Wonder Of Stardom Title Match: Arisa Hoshiki (c) defeated Jamie Hayter to retain the title

World Of Stardom Title Match: Mayu Iwatani defeated Bea Priestley to win the title

