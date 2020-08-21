Stardom Cancels Events Through August Due To Positive COVID-19 Tests

Stardom has canceled the rest of its events for the month due to the positive COVID-19 tests that they discovered. The company, as previously reported, canceled its August 15th test after a COVID-19 test came back positive.

In the new announcement, the company revealed that another positive test was found and that in the interests of safety they are cancelling their Yokohama Budokan tournament shows this weekend, their show in Niigata and the “5 STAR GP 2020” Toyama/Takaoka Ecole show on August 30th. Tickets will be refunded and more information will be announced on new dates later.

The aannouncement reads:

[Apology] 8/22, 23 Yokohama Budokan Tournament, 8/29 Niigata, 8/30 Takaoka Tournament Canceled

Thank you very much for your support for the female professional wrestling “Stardom”.

“STARDOM YOKOHAMA CINDERELLA 2020 2Days” was planned to be held in Kanagawa/Yokohama Budokan on Saturday, August 22nd and Sunday, August 23rd, but there is one new player scheduled to participate in the tournament, new coronavirus Since a positive result has been found, we give top priority to ensuring the safety of our customers, and although it is a tough decision to make it Stardom, we will inform you that it has been canceled or postponed.

In addition, “5 STAR GP 2020” Niigata City Higashi Ward Plaza Hall competition on August 29 (Saturday) and “5 STAR GP 2020” Toyama/Takaoka Ecole competition on August 30 (Sun) were also canceled. I will inform you.

We will refund the tickets you purchased this time, so we will inform you later on the official website. In addition, we will inform you of the postponement schedule later.

After the August 15th Osaka Games, which was canceled recently (one player who did not participate in this tournament was found to be corona-positive), Bushiroad Fight performed PCR tests on all players and staff, but it was negative. Even among the judged players, there are many players who are in deep contact with the newly positive players this time, so they were kept waiting for two weeks at home, following the guidance of the public health center.

Regarding the two players who were judged positive, we are currently improving.

If no new cases are confirmed, we plan to resume the entertainment around the beginning of September.

We would like to express our sincere apologies to all the fans who were looking forward to this event, and to all of the people who helped to make the Stardom Yokohama tournament more exciting. Thank you for your understanding and understanding.

Bushiroad Fight will continue to do its utmost to prevent the spread of coronavirus infectious diseases.

Thank you for your continued patronage and support for Stardom.

The promotion underwent testing this week and a new COVID-19 case was discovered. A previous case was discovered, though not announced by the company. Stardom did cancel its August 15 event after a roster member had a high fever. Individuals will stay quarantined until August 29.

Stardom was scheduled to hold four events through the rest of August with two events at Yokohama Budokan (August 22 and 23), Niigata City Higashi Ward Plaza (August 29), and Takaoka Ecole (August 30).

If there are no more positive tests, Stardom hopes to resume events at the beginning of September.