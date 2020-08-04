STARDOM Reveals Cards for Yokohama Cinderella 2020 Shows

STARDOM has announced the cards for the Yokohama Cinderella 2020 shows on August 22nd and 23rd and also revealed that NJPW’s Togi Makabe will be the Special Ambassador for Yokohama Cinderella 2020.

The full cards are below (h/t Fightful):

August 22nd, 2020 show:

* Hanan & Itsuki Hoshino vs. Hina & Rina

* AZM vs. Saya Iida

* Jungle Kyona, Konami & DEATH Yama vs. Natsuko Tora, Saki Kashima & Natsu Sumire

* Tam Nakano, Starlight Kid & Riho vs. Mima Shimoda, Yuna Manase & Super Strong Stardom Machine

* Utami Hayashishita vs. Himeka

* Future of Stardom Title Match: Maika (c) vs. Saya Kamitani

* Giulia vs. Momo Watanabe

* World of Stardom Title Match: Mayu Iwatani (c) vs. Syuri

August 23rd, 2020 show:

* 5-Way Battle: DEATH Yama vs. Ruaka vs. Hanan vs. Hina vs. Rina

* Itsuki Hoshino vs. Saya Iida

* Riho vs. Natsu Sumire

* Jungle Kyona & Konami vs. Natsuko Tora & Saki Kashima

* Mayu Iwatani vs. Momo Watanabe

* High Speed Title Match: AZM (c) vs. Starlight Kid

* Goddesses of Stardom Title Match: Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani (c) vs. Himeka & Maika

* Wonder of Stardom Title Match: Giulia (c) vs. Tam Nakano