Stardom Cinderella Summer Results 7.24.20: Mayu Iwatani Faces Jungle Kyona, More

Stardom held their Cinderella Summer show in Nagoya, Japan on Friday with Mayu Iwatani defending the World of Stardom title and more. The Stardom Twitter account shared the results, which are below. You can see the show on Stardom World.

* Konami defeated Saya Iida.

* Starlight Kid defeated Death Yama-San and Saki Kashima.

* Tam Nakano & Riho defeated Natsuko Tora & Natsu Sumire via DQ when Natsuko hit the referee.

* Donna Del Mondo (Giulia, Maika, Syuri Kondo & Himeka Arita) and Queen’s Quest (Momo Watanabe, Utami Hayashishita, AZM & Saya Kamitani) went to a time limit draw after 30 minutes.

* World Of Stardom Championship Match: Mayu Iwatani defeated Jungle Kyona to retain.