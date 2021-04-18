STARDOM Cinderella Tour in Matsumoto Results: Queen’s Quest Beats Donna Del Mondo

– STARDOM was back in action today at the Kissei Culture Hall in Matsumoto, Japan for the Cinderella Tour in Matsumoto event. The event had an announced attendance of 148 people. Here are the results for the STARDOM event, per the official website:

* Unagi Sayaka beat Lady C at 5:38.

* Oedo-Tai (Fukigen Death & Rina) beat Cosmic Angels (Mina Shirakawa & Tam Nakano) at 6:26.

* Donna del Mondo (Syuri & Himeka) got the win over Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita & Hina) at 11:31.

* STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Starlight Kid & Hanan) were victorious Oedo-Tai (Natsuko Tora, Konami & Ruaka) at 12:05.

* Queen’s Quest (Momo Watanabe, Saya Kamitani & AZM) won out over Donna del Mondo (Giulia, Maika & Natsupoi) at 15:36.