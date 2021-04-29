wrestling / News

STARDOM Cinderella Tour in Sendai Results 4.29.21: Cosmic Angels Retain Titles

April 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
STARDOM 4-29

– STARDOM was back in action today at the Sendai PIT in Sendai, Japan for the Cinderella Tour in Sendai event. The event had an announced attendance of 226 people. Here are the results for the STARDOM event, per the official website:

* AZM and Hina picked up the win over Ruaka and Rina at 7:58.
* Momo Watanabe defeated Lady C at 7:41 using the crossface chicken wing.
* Utami Hayashishita and Saya Kamitani vs. Syuri and Maika ended in a 15-minute time limit draw.
* Giulia, Himeka, and Natsupoi were victorious over Mayu Iwatani, Starlight Kid, and Hanan at 14:14. Natsupoi got the fall over Hanan after the Fairial Gift into the Boston Crab.
* Artist of Stardom Championship Match: The Cosmic Angels (Tam Nakano & Mina Shirakawa & Sayaka Unagi) successfully defended their titles for the fourth time by beating Oedo Tai (Natsuko Tora, Fukigen Death, and Konami) at 13:28. Mina Shirakawa pinned Fukigen Death with an O’Connor Roll reversal to retain the titles in the title matchup.

The complete event is available to stream at STARDOM World.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

STARDOM, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading