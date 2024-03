STARDOM Cinderella Tournament 2024 Day 1 Results

STARDOM held the first day of the 2024 Cinderella Tournament earlier today in at Yokohama Budokan in Yokohama, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Suzu Suzuki def. Mai Sakurai, Waka Tsukiyama, Ami Sourei, MIRAI, Hazuki, Mei Seira, and AZM

* Future of Stardom Championship: Rina (c) def. Miran

* Cinderella Tournament Round 1: Starlight Kid def. Yuzuki

* Cinderella Tournament Round 1: Sayaka Kurara def. Natsuko Tora via DQ

* Cinderella Tournament Round 1: Yuna Mizumori def. Lady C

* Cinderella Tournament Round 1: Xena def. Momo Kohgo

* Cinderella Tournament Round 1: Miyu Amasaki def. Ranna Yagami

* Cinderella Tournament Round 1: Ruaka def. Koguma

* Cinderella Tournament Round 1: Saya Iida def. Saki Kashima

* Cinderella Tournament Round 1: Hanan def. HANAKO

* Giulia, Syuri & Konami def. Stephanie Vaquer, Momo Watanabe & Fukigen Death

* Sareee & Chihiro Hashimoto def. Natsupoi & Saori Anou

* EXV (Maika & Mina Shirakawa) def. Queen’s Quest (Saya Kamitani & AZM) and Mayu Iwatani & Tam Nakano. Sareee challenged Mayu Iwatani to a IWGP Women’s Championship match at All Star Grand Queendom. Meanwhille, Maika challenged Utami Hayashishita for a World of Stardom Championship match.