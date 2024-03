STARDOM Cinderella Tournament Day 3 Results 3.16.24: Round Two Matches Continue

The third day of the STARDOM Cinderella Tournament saw the conclusion of the tournament’s second round matches and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* wing*gori (Hanan & Saya Iida) def. Mei Seira & Ranna Yagami

* Cinderella Tournament Round 2 Match: AZM def. Sayaka Kurara

* Cinderella Tournament Round 2 Match: Miyu Amasaki def. Mai Sakurai

* MIRAI, Syuri, Ami Sourei & Saki Kashima def. Natsupoi, Saori Anou, Yuna Mizumori & Aya Sakura

* Cinderella Tournament Round 2 Match: Xena def. Waka Tsukiyama

* Cinderella Tournament Round 2 Match: Ruaka def. Hazuki

* Maika, Mina Shirakawa & HANAKO def. Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani & Lady C

* Tam Nakano, Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira def. Mayu Iwatani, Yuzuki & Koguma and Natusko Tora, Momo Watanabe & Starlight Kid