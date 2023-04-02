STARDOM Cinderella Tournament Second Round Results

STARDOM held the second round of the Cinderella tournament today, with the quarterfinal round now set. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Queen’s Quest (AZM & Hina) def. Momo Kohgo & Aya Sakura

* Cinderella Tournament Second Round: MIRAI def. Saya Iida

* Cinderella Tournament Second Round: Xena def. Thekla

* Cinderella Tournament Second Round: Mai Sakurai def. Mariah May

* Cinderella Tournament Second Round: Natsuko Tora def. Tam Nakano

* Cinderella Tournament Second Round: Saki Kashima def. Syuri

* Donna del Mondo (Giulia, Maika & Himeka) def. Ami Sourei, Yuna Mizumori & Lady C

* Cosmic Angels (Mina Shirakawa, Natsupoi & Waka Tsukiyama def. (Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani & Miyu Amasaki)

* STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki, Hanan & Koguma) def. Oedo Tai (Momo Watanabe, Starlight Kid, Rina & Ruaka)