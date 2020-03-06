wrestling / News

STARDOM, DDT and Pure-J Cancel More Shows Due To Coronavirus

March 6, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
It seems Japan can’t shake the ongoing coronavirus crisis as STARDOM, DDT and Pure-J have all cancelled shows due to the outbreak.

STARDOM announced they have cancelled shows in Gunma (March 20) and Shinkiba (March 21-22).

They will still hold their empty arena show, “No People Gate”, from Korakuen Hall. It streams on Youtube this weekend.

DDT announced it has postponed shows in Harajuku (March 14 – Hirata anniversary show) and Miyagi (March 29) and cancelled one in Yamanashi (March 14).

Pure-J has cancelled the Kitasenju tournament set for March 22, but will still run a show on Sunday at the Kame Arena.

