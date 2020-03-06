STARDOM, DDT and Pure-J Cancel More Shows Due To Coronavirus

It seems Japan can’t shake the ongoing coronavirus crisis as STARDOM, DDT and Pure-J have all cancelled shows due to the outbreak.

STARDOM announced they have cancelled shows in Gunma (March 20) and Shinkiba (March 21-22).

They will still hold their empty arena show, “No People Gate”, from Korakuen Hall. It streams on Youtube this weekend.

Due to the Coronvirus situation, we are cancelling the following shows:

March 20 Gunma

March 21 Shinkiba

March 22 Shinkiba

We apologize for any inconvenience. For refunds, please check https://t.co/OnR4AsvAiX — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) March 5, 2020

Don't forget that this weekend, Stardom "No People Gate" will be LIVE and FREE on Youtube!

March 8, 11:30 AM (JST)

March 7, 9:30 PM (Eastern)

March 7, 6:30 PM (Pacific)

March 8, 2;30 AM (GMT)

*These matches plus a big rumble style Battle Royale! pic.twitter.com/1jQPnG6eYY — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) March 5, 2020

DDT announced it has postponed shows in Harajuku (March 14 – Hirata anniversary show) and Miyagi (March 29) and cancelled one in Yamanashi (March 14).

Pure-J has cancelled the Kitasenju tournament set for March 22, but will still run a show on Sunday at the Kame Arena.