STARDOM Doubleheader Results 4.21.19: Mayu Iwatani Appears, Bea Priestley Calls Out Kagetsu, More

STARDOM held a doubleheader on Saturday Osaka, Japan at the World Pavilion (per Wrestling With Demons):

Tam Nakano pinnned Leo Onozaki after a spinning kick.

Hazuki vs. Starlight Kid ended in a double pin draw.

Andras Miyagi pinned Rebel Kel with after a sudden roll up.

Momo Watanabe, Bea Priestley, and AZM beat Arisa Hoshiki, Saki Kashima, and Saya Iida when AZM submitted Iida to an arm breaker.

Hana Kimura’s unit is called Tokyo Cyber Squad.

Hana Kimura, Konami, and Jungle Kyona beat Kagetsu, Natsu Sumire, and Natsuko Tora when Konami submitted Natsu to a triangle lancer. Former J.A.N. unit partners Tora and Kyona continued to fight with each other after the bell.

The next show is at 17:00.

Bea Priestley and Leo Onozaki beat Starlight Kid and Saya Iida when Priestley pinned Iida after the curb stomp.

Saki Kashima beat Natsu Sumire by disqualification when Sumire kicked the referee in the crotch.

Hazuki and Natsuko Tora beat Tam Nakano and Arisa Hoshiki when Tora pinned Nakano after an F-Crash.

Kagetsu and Andras Miyagi beat Hana Kimura and Rebel Kel when Kagetsu pinned Kel after the Oedo Coaster.

Bea Priestley came out and wanted a future title shot against World of STARDOM Champion Kagetsu.

Jungle Kyona and Konami beat Momo Watanabe and AZM when Kyona pinned AZM after a swinging sleeper.

Mayu Iwatani was at the shows greeting fans as she is recovering from knee issues.

Both of today’s shows in Osaka should be up on STARDOM World in a few days