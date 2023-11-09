STARDOM Executive and Bushiroad President Comment On Mariah May Signing With AEW

As previously reported, Mariah May appeared on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite and has signed with the company. May used to wrestle for STARDOM before leaving earlier this year.

STARDOM executive producer Rossy Ogawa commented on the move on Twitter. Ogawa wrote: “Mariah May will compete in AEW. I think that she was noticed because she appeared on STARDOM… although the world through STARDOM seems very complicated. Well, it turns out that what we saw was correct. I want her to do her best.”

Takaaki Kidani, president of STARDOM parent company Bushiroad, added: “If you look at it positively, it makes it easier to attract promising future talent. Excellent.”