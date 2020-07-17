wrestling / News

STARDOM Explode In Summer Results 07.17.20 from Korakuen Hall: New Champion Crowned

July 17, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Here are results and photos from today’s STARDOM Explode In Summer show from Korakuen Hall (h/t Fightful).

* Rina defeated Hina
* Riho & Utami Hayashishita defeated Oedo Tai (Natsu Sumire & Saki Kashima)
* Donna del Mondo (Himeka & Syuri) defeated Tokyo Cyber Squad (Death Yama-san & Jungle Kyona)
* Mayu Iwatani & Starlight Kid defeated Queen’s Quest (AZM & Momo Watanabe)
* Future Of Stardom Title Three-Way Match: Maika defeated Saya Iida and Saya Kamitani to win the title
* Wonder Of Stardom Title Tournament Semifinals: Guila defeated Konami
* Wonder Of Stardom Title Tournament Semifinals: Tam Nakano defeated Natsuko Tora

