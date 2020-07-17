STARDOM Explode In Summer Results 07.17.20 from Korakuen Hall: New Champion Crowned

Here are results and photos from today’s STARDOM Explode In Summer show from Korakuen Hall (h/t Fightful).

* Rina defeated Hina

* Riho & Utami Hayashishita defeated Oedo Tai (Natsu Sumire & Saki Kashima)

* Donna del Mondo (Himeka & Syuri) defeated Tokyo Cyber Squad (Death Yama-san & Jungle Kyona)

* Mayu Iwatani & Starlight Kid defeated Queen’s Quest (AZM & Momo Watanabe)

* Future Of Stardom Title Three-Way Match: Maika defeated Saya Iida and Saya Kamitani to win the title

* Wonder Of Stardom Title Tournament Semifinals: Guila defeated Konami

* Wonder Of Stardom Title Tournament Semifinals: Tam Nakano defeated Natsuko Tora

July 17 Korakuen Hall

◆ Mayu Iwatani & Starlight Kid defeated Momo Watanabe & AZM

part 1 pic.twitter.com/kTOsKmkQ9P — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 17, 2020

July 17 Korakuen Hall

◆Syuri & Himeka defeated Jungle Kyona & DEATH Yama-san pic.twitter.com/m1NWQ4ejBz — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 17, 2020

July 17 Korakuen Hall

◆Future of Stardom Decision Match for the Vacant Title

Maika defeated Saya Kamitani & Saya Iida, two matches consecutively to become the new champion. pic.twitter.com/nXLd73THo1 — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 17, 2020

July 17 Korakuen Hall

◆New Future of Stardom champion Maika! pic.twitter.com/lZC0JNizWC — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 17, 2020

July 17 Korakuen Hall

◆Wonder Championship Tournament Semi-Finals

Giulia defeated Konami to advance to the finals on July 26 pic.twitter.com/oRvJZBnZ2n — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 17, 2020