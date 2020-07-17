wrestling / News
STARDOM Explode In Summer Results 07.17.20 from Korakuen Hall: New Champion Crowned
Here are results and photos from today’s STARDOM Explode In Summer show from Korakuen Hall (h/t Fightful).
* Rina defeated Hina
* Riho & Utami Hayashishita defeated Oedo Tai (Natsu Sumire & Saki Kashima)
* Donna del Mondo (Himeka & Syuri) defeated Tokyo Cyber Squad (Death Yama-san & Jungle Kyona)
* Mayu Iwatani & Starlight Kid defeated Queen’s Quest (AZM & Momo Watanabe)
* Future Of Stardom Title Three-Way Match: Maika defeated Saya Iida and Saya Kamitani to win the title
* Wonder Of Stardom Title Tournament Semifinals: Guila defeated Konami
* Wonder Of Stardom Title Tournament Semifinals: Tam Nakano defeated Natsuko Tora
July 17 Korakuen Hall
◆ Mayu Iwatani & Starlight Kid defeated Momo Watanabe & AZM
part 1 pic.twitter.com/kTOsKmkQ9P
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 17, 2020
July 17 Korakuen Hall
◆Syuri & Himeka defeated Jungle Kyona & DEATH Yama-san pic.twitter.com/m1NWQ4ejBz
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 17, 2020
July 17 Korakuen Hall
◆Future of Stardom Decision Match for the Vacant Title
Maika defeated Saya Kamitani & Saya Iida, two matches consecutively to become the new champion. pic.twitter.com/nXLd73THo1
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 17, 2020
July 17 Korakuen Hall
◆New Future of Stardom champion Maika! pic.twitter.com/lZC0JNizWC
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 17, 2020
July 17 Korakuen Hall
◆Wonder Championship Tournament Semi-Finals
Giulia defeated Konami to advance to the finals on July 26 pic.twitter.com/oRvJZBnZ2n
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 17, 2020
July 17 Korakuen Hall
◆Wonder Championship Tournament Semi-Finals
Tam Nakano defeated Natsuko Tora to advance to the finals on July 26 pic.twitter.com/rnPIf9Ozi3
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 17, 2020
