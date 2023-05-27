STARDOM Flashing Champions 2023: Tam Nakano Battles Mina Shirakawa

STARDOM held their event Flashing Champions 2023 earlier today at Ota Ward General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Momo Kohgo def. Saya Iida and Lady C

* Rebel X Enemy (Maika Ozaki & Ram Kaichow) def. Syuri & Aya Sakura

* Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani & Hina) def. Young OED (Starlight Kid, Ruaka & Rina)

* STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki, Hanan & Koguma) def. Club Venus (Mariah May, Jessie, Waka Tsukiyama & Xena)

8 Maika, Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira def. 7Upp (Nanae Takahashi & Yuna Mizumori) & HANAKO

* High-Speed Championship: Saki Kashima def. AZM (c) and Fukigen Death to win the title.

* Goddesses of Stardom Championship: THE NEW ERAS (MIRAI & Ami Sourei) (c) def. Oedo Tai (Momo Watanabe & Natsuko Tora)

* It was announced that Oedo Tai and Queen’s Quest will each other in a Steel Cage Match

* Artist of Stardom Championship: Bari Bari Bombers (Giulia, Thekla & Mai Sakurai) def. REstart (KAIRI, Saori Anou & Natsupoi) (c) to win the titles. Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki, and Koguma challenged the new champions to a title match.

* World of Stardom Championship & Wonder of Stardom Championship: Tam Nakano (c) def. Mina Shirakawa (c). Nakano is now the second wrestler in history to win the World and Wonder of STARDOM titles at the same time after Mayu Iwatani.

* MIRAI came out and challenged Nakano for the Wonder of Stardom Championship.