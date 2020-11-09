wrestling / News

Stardom Reveals Full Card For Upcoming Korakuen Hall Show

November 9, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
STARDOM Bushiroad

Stardom has revealed its full card for its Nov. 14 show at Korakuen Hall, with two title matches set to be featured at the event.

Syuri, Giulia, and Maika will defend their Artist of Stardom titles against Natsuko Tora, Bea Priestley, and Saki Kashima, while Utami Hayashishita and Saya Kamitani will defend their Goddess of Stardom titles against AZM and Momo Watanabe.

Here’s the full card for the show:

Artist Of Stardom Title: Syuri, Giulia & Maika (c) vs. Natsuko Tora, Bea Priestley & Saki Kashima
Goddess Of Stardom Title: Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani (c) vs. Momo Watanabe & AZM
2 vs. 1 Handicap Match: Himeka vs. Hana & Ruaka
Riho & Hana vs. Konami & Rina
Lady C vs. Saya Iida
Gokigen Death, Mayu Iwatani & Starlight Kid vs. Tam Nakano, Mina Shirakawa & ZZ

More Trending Stories

article topics :

STARDOM, Blake Lovell

More Stories

loading