Stardom Reveals Full Card For Upcoming Korakuen Hall Show
Stardom has revealed its full card for its Nov. 14 show at Korakuen Hall, with two title matches set to be featured at the event.
Syuri, Giulia, and Maika will defend their Artist of Stardom titles against Natsuko Tora, Bea Priestley, and Saki Kashima, while Utami Hayashishita and Saya Kamitani will defend their Goddess of Stardom titles against AZM and Momo Watanabe.
Here’s the full card for the show:
Artist Of Stardom Title: Syuri, Giulia & Maika (c) vs. Natsuko Tora, Bea Priestley & Saki Kashima
Goddess Of Stardom Title: Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani (c) vs. Momo Watanabe & AZM
2 vs. 1 Handicap Match: Himeka vs. Hana & Ruaka
Riho & Hana vs. Konami & Rina
Lady C vs. Saya Iida
Gokigen Death, Mayu Iwatani & Starlight Kid vs. Tam Nakano, Mina Shirakawa & ZZ
DDM put the Artist of Stardom titles on the line against Oedo Tai on November 14 at Korakuen Hall! pic.twitter.com/7TSJ8XICyA
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) November 9, 2020
AphroditE defend the Goddesses of Stardom tag team titles against MOMOAZ on November 14 at Korakuen Hall! pic.twitter.com/nFQ9UNqGyJ
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) November 9, 2020
