Stardom Reveals Full Card For Upcoming Korakuen Hall Show

Stardom has revealed its full card for its Nov. 14 show at Korakuen Hall, with two title matches set to be featured at the event.

Syuri, Giulia, and Maika will defend their Artist of Stardom titles against Natsuko Tora, Bea Priestley, and Saki Kashima, while Utami Hayashishita and Saya Kamitani will defend their Goddess of Stardom titles against AZM and Momo Watanabe.

Here’s the full card for the show:

Artist Of Stardom Title: Syuri, Giulia & Maika (c) vs. Natsuko Tora, Bea Priestley & Saki Kashima

Goddess Of Stardom Title: Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani (c) vs. Momo Watanabe & AZM

2 vs. 1 Handicap Match: Himeka vs. Hana & Ruaka

Riho & Hana vs. Konami & Rina

Lady C vs. Saya Iida

Gokigen Death, Mayu Iwatani & Starlight Kid vs. Tam Nakano, Mina Shirakawa & ZZ

DDM put the Artist of Stardom titles on the line against Oedo Tai on November 14 at Korakuen Hall! pic.twitter.com/7TSJ8XICyA — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) November 9, 2020