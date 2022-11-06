wrestling / News
STARDOM Goddess of Stardom Tag League Day 4 Results: MelTear Battles Karate Brave, More
STARDOM held day four of their Goddess of Stardom Tag League tournament on Sunday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the show below, per STARDOM’s Twitter account:
* Saki Kashima def. Waka Tsukiyama, Miyu Amasaki & Saya Kamitani
* Momo Watanabe & Starlight Kid def. & Oedo Tai
* The New Era, MaiHime, and Queen’s Quest fought to a 15-minute time limit draw
* Red Goddess Block: Mafia Bella (4) def. Mai Sakurai & Lady C. (0)
* Blue Goddess Block: Natsuko Tora & Ruaka (4) def. Hazuki & Koguma (2)
* Red Goddess Block: Tam Nakano & atuspoi) (4) def. Karate Brave (3)
The updated standings are:
RED GODDESS BLOCK
Mafia Bella: 4
meltear: 4
Karate Brave: 3
AphroditE: 2
We Love Tokyo Sports: 2
Black Desire: 1
Peach Rock: 0
Mai Fair Lady: 0
BLUE GODDESS BLOCK
BMI2000: 4
7Upp: 3
02line: 2
KaWild Venus: 2
MaiHime: 2
FWC: 2
The New Era: 1
wing*gori: 0
November 6 Tsu City
◆4 Way Battle
Saki Kashima pinned Waka Tsukiyama. The other participants were Saya Kamitani & Miyu Amasaki.
Part 1 pic.twitter.com/GeDELF9kby
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) November 6, 2022
November 6 Tsu City
◆4 Way Battle
Saki Kashima pinned Waka Tsukiyama. The other participants were Saya Kamitani & Miyu Amasaki.
Part 2 pic.twitter.com/P1CtZ4KBHr
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) November 6, 2022
November 6 Tsu City
◆3 Way Tag Battle
Utami Hayashishita & AZM
vs
Maika & Himeka
vs
MIRAI & Ami Sohrei
Ended in a 15 minute draw.
Part 1 pic.twitter.com/BBglElLv8a
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) November 6, 2022
November 6 Tsu City
◆Blue Goddess
Natsuko Tora & Ruaka defeated Hazuki & Koguma. pic.twitter.com/ZPfGVODZjj
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) November 6, 2022
November 6 Tsu City
◆Red Goddess
Tam Nakano & Natsupoi defeated Syuri & Tomoka Inaba.
Part 2 pic.twitter.com/GAD8M4ld3C
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) November 6, 2022
Here are the current standings for the Goddess of Stardom Tag League! pic.twitter.com/If0OkwzvsJ
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) November 6, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre Reportedly Worked WWE Crown Jewel While Ill
- Bray Wyatt Promises To Rewrite Ending To His Story, Uncle Howdy Interrupts Again (Pics, Video)
- More Backstage Notes on Today’s WWE Crown Jewel, Why MVP Isn’t There (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)
- Eric Bischoff On His Issues With AEW’s Storylines, Responds to Tony Khan Saying WCW Had Matches Without Story