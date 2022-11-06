wrestling / News

STARDOM Goddess of Stardom Tag League Day 4 Results: MelTear Battles Karate Brave, More

November 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
STARDOM Goddess of Stardom Tag League Day 4 Image Credit: STARDOM

STARDOM held day four of their Goddess of Stardom Tag League tournament on Sunday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the show below, per STARDOM’s Twitter account:

* Saki Kashima def. Waka Tsukiyama, Miyu Amasaki & Saya Kamitani

* Momo Watanabe & Starlight Kid def. & Oedo Tai

* The New Era, MaiHime, and Queen’s Quest fought to a 15-minute time limit draw

* Red Goddess Block: Mafia Bella (4) def. Mai Sakurai & Lady C. (0)

* Blue Goddess Block: Natsuko Tora & Ruaka (4) def. Hazuki & Koguma (2)

* Red Goddess Block: Tam Nakano & atuspoi) (4) def. Karate Brave (3)

The updated standings are:

RED GODDESS BLOCK
Mafia Bella: 4
meltear: 4
Karate Brave: 3
AphroditE: 2
We Love Tokyo Sports: 2
Black Desire: 1
Peach Rock: 0
Mai Fair Lady: 0

BLUE GODDESS BLOCK
BMI2000: 4
7Upp: 3
02line: 2
KaWild Venus: 2
MaiHime: 2
FWC: 2
The New Era: 1
wing*gori: 0

More Trending Stories

article topics :

STARDOM, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading