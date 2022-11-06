STARDOM Goddess of Stardom Tag League Day 4 Results: MelTear Battles Karate Brave, More

STARDOM held day four of their Goddess of Stardom Tag League tournament on Sunday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the show below, per STARDOM’s Twitter account:

* Saki Kashima def. Waka Tsukiyama, Miyu Amasaki & Saya Kamitani

* Momo Watanabe & Starlight Kid def. & Oedo Tai

* The New Era, MaiHime, and Queen’s Quest fought to a 15-minute time limit draw

* Red Goddess Block: Mafia Bella (4) def. Mai Sakurai & Lady C. (0)

* Blue Goddess Block: Natsuko Tora & Ruaka (4) def. Hazuki & Koguma (2)

* Red Goddess Block: Tam Nakano & atuspoi) (4) def. Karate Brave (3)

The updated standings are:

RED GODDESS BLOCK

Mafia Bella: 4

meltear: 4

Karate Brave: 3

AphroditE: 2

We Love Tokyo Sports: 2

Black Desire: 1

Peach Rock: 0

Mai Fair Lady: 0

BLUE GODDESS BLOCK

BMI2000: 4

7Upp: 3

02line: 2

KaWild Venus: 2

MaiHime: 2

FWC: 2

The New Era: 1

wing*gori: 0

November 6 Tsu City

◆4 Way Battle

Saki Kashima pinned Waka Tsukiyama. The other participants were Saya Kamitani & Miyu Amasaki.

Part 1 pic.twitter.com/GeDELF9kby — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) November 6, 2022

◆3 Way Tag Battle

Utami Hayashishita & AZM

vs

Maika & Himeka

vs

MIRAI & Ami Sohrei

Ended in a 15 minute draw.

Part 1 pic.twitter.com/BBglElLv8a — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) November 6, 2022

◆Blue Goddess

Natsuko Tora & Ruaka defeated Hazuki & Koguma. pic.twitter.com/ZPfGVODZjj — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) November 6, 2022

◆Red Goddess

Tam Nakano & Natsupoi defeated Syuri & Tomoka Inaba.

Part 2 pic.twitter.com/GAD8M4ld3C — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) November 6, 2022