STARDOM Goddess of Stardom Tag League Day 6 Results: Mafia Bella In Action, More

STARDOM held Day 6 of their Goddess of Stardom Tag League on Sunday, and the results are online. You can check out the results from the show and the standings for the Tag League below, per STARDOM::

* Red Goddess Block: meltear (Tam Nakano & Natsupoi) (4) def. Black Desire (Momo Watanabe & Starlight Kid) (1)

* Blue Goddess Block: wing*gori (Hanan & Saya Iida) (2) def. Wa KaWild Venus (Waka Tsukiyama & SAKI) (2)

* Red Goddess Block: AphroditE (Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani) (6) def. Mai Fair Lady (Mai Sakurai & Lady C) (0)

* Mafia Bella def. 02Line (AZM & Miyu Amasaki)

* The New Eras, FWC, and Karate Brave fought to a 15-minute draw

* Red Goddess Block: AphroditE (Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani) (8) def. Peach Rock (Mayu Iwatani & Momo Kohgo) (2)

* Blue Goddess Block: BMI2000 (Natsuko Tora & Ruaka) (8) def. MaiHime (Maika & Himeka) (4)

The updated standings are:

RED GODDESS BLOCK

8 – AphroditE (Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani)

6 – Mafia Bella (Giulia & Thekla)

4 – meltear (Tam Nakano & Natsupoi)

3 – Karate Brave (Syuri & Tomoka Inaba)

2 – We Love Tokyo Sports (Saki Kashima & Fukigen Death)

2 – Peach Rock (Mayu Iwatani & Momo Kohgo)

1 – Black Desire (Momo Watanabe & Starlight Kid)

0 – Mai Fair Lady (Mai Sakurai & Lady C)

BLUE GODDESS BLOCK

8 – BMI2000 (Natsuko Tora & Ruaka)

4 – FWC (Hazuki & Koguma)

4 – MaiHime (Maika & Himeka)

3 – The New Eras (MIRAI & Ami Sourei)

3 – 7Upp (Nanae & Yuu)

2 – 02line (AZM & Miyu Amasaki)

2 – Wa KaWild Venus (Waka Tsukiyama & SAKI)

2 – wing*gori (Hanan & Saya Iida)