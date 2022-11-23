wrestling / News
STARDOM Goddess of Stardom Tag League Day 7 Results
STARDOM held day seven of their Goddess of STARDOM Tag League today at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Blue Goddess Block: FWC (6) def. wing*gori (2)
* Blue Goddess Block: MaiHime (8) def. 02Line (2)
* Red Goddess Block: Black Desire (5) def. Mai Fair Lady (0)
* Blue Goddess Block: 7Upp (5) def. Wa KaWild Venus (2)
* Red Goddess Block: meltear (6) def. We Love Tokyo Sports (2)
* Red Goddess Block: Karate Brave (5) def. Peach Rock (2)
* Red Goddess Block: Mafia Bella (8) def. AphroditE (8)
* Blue Goddess Block: The New Eras (5) def. BMI2000 (8)
Here are the updated standings:
RED GODDESS BLOCK
8 – AphroditE (Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani)
8 – Mafia Bella (Giulia & Thekla)
6 – meltear (Tam Nakano & Natsupoi)
5 – Black Desire (Momo Watanabe & Starlight Kid)
5 – Karate Brave (Syuri & Tomoka Inaba)
2 – We Love Tokyo Sports (Saki Kashima & Fukigen Death)
2 – Peach Rock (Mayu Iwatani & Momo Kohgo)
0 – Mai Fair Lady (Mai Sakurai & Lady C)
BLUE GODDESS BLOCK
8 – BMI2000 (Natsuko Tora & Ruaka)
8 – MaiHime (Maika & Himeka)
6 – FWC (Hazuki & Koguma)
5 – The New Eras (MIRAI & Ami Sourei)
5 – 7Upp (Nanae Takahashi & Yuu)
2 – 02line (AZM & Miyu Amasaki)
2 – Wa KaWild Venus (Waka Tsukiyama & SAKI)
2 – wing*gori (Hanan & Saya Iida)
