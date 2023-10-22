STARDOM Goddess of Stardom Tag League Night 3 Results & Standings

The third night of STARDOM’s Goddess of Stardom Tag League took place on Sunday morning, and the results are updated standings are online. You can see the results from the Osaka show below, per Fightful:

* Lady C def. Ruaka

* Megan Bayne & Maika def. Saki Kashima & Ami Sourei

* Red Goddess: Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira (5) def. Saya Iida & HANAKO (3)

* Blue Goddess: AZM & Miyu Amasaki (2) def. Hazuki & Koguma (2)

* Blue Goddess: Mayu Iwatani & Hanan (4) def. MIRAI & Mai Sakurai (2)

* Red Goddess: Momo Watanabe & Natsuko Tora (4) def. Giulia & Thekla (0)

Updated Standings

RED GODDESS

5 – Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira

4 – Natsuko Tora & Momo Watanabe

2 – Mina Shirakawa & Waka Tsukiyama

2 – Syuri & Saki Kashima

1 – Risa Sera & Kurumi Hiiragi

0 – Giulia & Thekla

0 – Saya Iida & HANAKO

BLUE GODDESS

4 – Mayu Iwatani & Hanan

2 – Maika & Megan Bayne

2 – Hazuki & Koguma

2 – AZM & Miyu Amasaki

2 – MIRAI & Mai Sakurai

0 – Tam Nakano & Yuna Mizumori

0 – Ami Sourei & Lady C