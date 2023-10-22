wrestling / News
STARDOM Goddess of Stardom Tag League Night 3 Results & Standings
The third night of STARDOM’s Goddess of Stardom Tag League took place on Sunday morning, and the results are updated standings are online. You can see the results from the Osaka show below, per Fightful:
* Lady C def. Ruaka
* Megan Bayne & Maika def. Saki Kashima & Ami Sourei
* Red Goddess: Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira (5) def. Saya Iida & HANAKO (3)
* Blue Goddess: AZM & Miyu Amasaki (2) def. Hazuki & Koguma (2)
* Blue Goddess: Mayu Iwatani & Hanan (4) def. MIRAI & Mai Sakurai (2)
* Red Goddess: Momo Watanabe & Natsuko Tora (4) def. Giulia & Thekla (0)
Updated Standings
RED GODDESS
5 – Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira
4 – Natsuko Tora & Momo Watanabe
2 – Mina Shirakawa & Waka Tsukiyama
2 – Syuri & Saki Kashima
1 – Risa Sera & Kurumi Hiiragi
0 – Giulia & Thekla
0 – Saya Iida & HANAKO
BLUE GODDESS
4 – Mayu Iwatani & Hanan
2 – Maika & Megan Bayne
2 – Hazuki & Koguma
2 – AZM & Miyu Amasaki
2 – MIRAI & Mai Sakurai
0 – Tam Nakano & Yuna Mizumori
0 – Ami Sourei & Lady C
More Trending Stories
- Cook’s Impact Bound For Glory 2023 Review
- Note On If There Was Heat Between Adam Copeland and Ricky Starks After Last Week’s AEW Collision
- Fuego del Sol Shares Story of Bryan Danielson Being a Jokester in AEW
- Mark Henry Thinks CM Punk Is Stuck In His Ways, Feels His Convictions Fell On Deaf Ears In AEW