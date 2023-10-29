wrestling / News
STARDOM Goddess of Stardom Tag League Night 4 Results 10.28.23, Updated Standings
The fourth night of STARDOM’s Goddess of Stardom Tag League took place on Saturday night, and the results and updated standings are online. You can check out the results below from the show, per Fightful:
hekla def. Miyu Amasaki
AZM def. Ruaka
Eye Contact def. MIRAI & HANAKO
Red Goddess: Syuri & Saki Kashima (4) def. Mina Shirakawa & Waka Tsukiyama (2)
Natsuko Tora & Momo Watanabe def. Maika & Mai Sakurai
Suzu Suzuki, Mei Seira & Megan Bayne def. STARS (Hazuki, Koguma & Saya Iida)
Standings
RED GODDESS
5 – Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira
4 – Natsuko Tora & Momo Watanabe
4 – Syuri & Saki Kashima
2 – Mina Shirakawa & Waka Tsukiyama
1 – Risa Sera & Kurumi Hiiragi
0 – Giulia & Thekla
0 – Saya Iida & HANAKO
BLUE GODDESS
6 – Mayu Iwatani & Hanan
4 – MIRAI & Mai Sakurai
2 – Maika & Megan Bayne
2 – Hazuki & Koguma
2 – AZM & Miyu Amasaki
0 – Ami Sourei & Lady C
0 – Tam Nakano & Yuna Mizumori (out due to Tam Nakano’s injury)
