STARDOM Goddess of Stardom Tag League Night 4 Results 10.28.23, Updated Standings

The fourth night of STARDOM’s Goddess of Stardom Tag League took place on Saturday night, and the results and updated standings are online. You can check out the results below from the show, per Fightful:

hekla def. Miyu Amasaki

AZM def. Ruaka

Eye Contact def. MIRAI & HANAKO

Red Goddess: Syuri & Saki Kashima (4) def. Mina Shirakawa & Waka Tsukiyama (2)

Natsuko Tora & Momo Watanabe def. Maika & Mai Sakurai

Suzu Suzuki, Mei Seira & Megan Bayne def. STARS (Hazuki, Koguma & Saya Iida)

Standings

RED GODDESS

5 – Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira

4 – Natsuko Tora & Momo Watanabe

4 – Syuri & Saki Kashima

2 – Mina Shirakawa & Waka Tsukiyama

1 – Risa Sera & Kurumi Hiiragi

0 – Giulia & Thekla

0 – Saya Iida & HANAKO

BLUE GODDESS

6 – Mayu Iwatani & Hanan

4 – MIRAI & Mai Sakurai

2 – Maika & Megan Bayne

2 – Hazuki & Koguma

2 – AZM & Miyu Amasaki

0 – Ami Sourei & Lady C

0 – Tam Nakano & Yuna Mizumori (out due to Tam Nakano’s injury)