STARDOM Goddess of Stardom Tag League Night 8 Results 11.10.23: Mafia Bella Battle God’s Eye, More

STARDOM held night eight of their Goddess of Stardom Tag League tour on Friday, and the results are online. You can check out the results below from the show, per Fightful:

* Mina Shirakawa def. HANAKO and Saya Iida

* Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira def. Ami Sourei & Lady C

* MIRAI & Mai Sakurai def. Saori Anou & Yuna Mizumori

* Blue Goddess: Maika & Megan Bayne (6) def. AZM & Miyu Amasaki (4)

* Red Goddess: Momo Watanabe & Natsuko Tora (8) def. Risa Sera & Kurumi Hiiragi (5)

* Red Goddess: Giulia & Thekla (6) def. Syuri & Saki Kashima (4)

Updated Standings

RED GODDESS

8 – Natsuko Tora & Momo Watanabe

7 – Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira

6 – Giulia & Thekla

5 – Risa Sera & Kurumi Hiiragi

4 – Syuri & Saki Kashima

2 – Mina Shirakawa & Waka Tsukiyama

2 – Saya Iida & HANAKO

BLUE GODDESS

8 – Mayu Iwatani & Hanan

6 – MIRAI & Mai Sakurai

6 – Maika & Megan Bayne

4 – AZM & Miyu Amasaki

4 – Ami Sourei & Lady C

2 – Hazuki & Koguma

0 – Tam Nakano & Yuna Mizumori (out due to Tam Nakano’s injury)