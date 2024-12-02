STARDOM Goddesses of Stardom Tag League Night 15 Results 12.1.24: Semifinals Set

STARDOM held night 15 of its Goddesses of Stardom Tag League on Sunday, with the advancing teams now set. You can see the full results below from the show (per Fightful), with the semifinals and finals of the tournament set as follows:

Red Block Semifinals: Maika & HANAKO vs. Natsuko Tora & Ruaka

Blue Block Semifinals: Suzu Suzuki & Starlight Kid vs. wing*gori

Red Block Finals: FWC vs. Semifinal Winner

Red Block Finals: Saori Anou & Natsupoi vs. Semifinal Winner

The results were:

* Ranna Yagami & Matoi Hamabe def. Peach Rock

* Blue Goddess: Yuna Mizumori & Aya Sakurai def. Rian & Waka Tsukiyama

* Natsupoi def. Rina and Mei Seira

* Red Goddess: Maika & HANAKO def. Tam Nakano & Sayaka Kurara

* Blue Goddess: Starlight Kid & Suzu Suzuki def. Hina & Lady C

* Red Goddess: 02Line fought PsyQueen to a 20-minute time-limit draw

* Blue Goddess: wing*gori def. H.A.T.E. Supreme

* Red Goddess: BMI2000 def. Syuri & Saki Kashima