– STARDOM held its KOCHI-Kochi CHRES Touranment earlier today at the Cerise Gymnasium. The event had an announced attendance of 411 spectators. Below are some results, per STARDOM’s website:

* Saki Kashima beat Aya Sakura at 4:51.

* Xena defeated HANAKO and Ruaka at 4:50.

* FWC (Hazuki & Koguma) beat Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita & Lady C) at 10:06

* Oedo Tai (Natsuko Tora, Starlight Kid, & Momo Watanabe) beat STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Momo Kohgo, & Saya Iida) at 10:28.

* God’s Eye (MIRAI, Syuri, & Ami Sourei) beat meltear (Tam Nakano & Natsupoi) & Yuna Mizumori at 11:29.

* Bari Bari Bombers (Giulia, Thekla, & Mai Sakurai) beat Club Venus (Mina Shirakawa, Mariah May, & Waka Tsukiyama) at 10:32.

* Suzu Suzuki, Mei Seira, & Maika picked up the win over Queen’s Quest (Saya Kamitani, AZM, & Miyu Amasaki) at 15:49.

