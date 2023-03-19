– STARDOM held its Mitsuyoshi Amasaki Triumphan Commemorative Tournament event today in Kyoto, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 570 people. Below are some results, per STARDOM’s website:

* Yuna Mizumori beat Momo Kohgo and Saya Iida at 7:32.

* Club Venus (Mariah May & Mina Shirakawa) beat Donna del Mondo (Maika & Mai Sakurai) at 10:07.

* Saki Kashima beat AZM, Koguma, and Starlight Kid at 8:40.

* Oedo Tai (Momo Watanabe, Natsuko Tora & Ruaka) beat STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki & Hanan) at 10:56.

* God’s Eye (MIRAI, Syuri & Ami Sourei) beat Queen’s Quest (Saya Kamitani, Utami Hayashishita & Lady C) at 11:37.

meltear (Tam Nakano & Natsupoi) beat Donna del Mondo (Giulia & Himeka) at 12:33.

* After the match, Tam Nakano managed to cut off some of Giulia’s hair. The two will face one another later on at All-Star Grand Queendom.

* Nanae Takahashi beat Miyu Amasaki at 14:28.

✂️Oh Tam, now you've done it!✂️

April 23 Yokohama Arena

🔥All Star Grand Queendom!🔥

World of Stardom Title Match

(C) Giulia vs Tam Nakano pic.twitter.com/UI0Fn1WzZh — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) March 19, 2023