STARDOM in Kyoto Results 3.19.23: Nanae Takahashi Faces Miyu Amasaki in Headliner
– STARDOM held its Mitsuyoshi Amasaki Triumphan Commemorative Tournament event today in Kyoto, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 570 people. Below are some results, per STARDOM’s website:
* Yuna Mizumori beat Momo Kohgo and Saya Iida at 7:32.
* Club Venus (Mariah May & Mina Shirakawa) beat Donna del Mondo (Maika & Mai Sakurai) at 10:07.
* Saki Kashima beat AZM, Koguma, and Starlight Kid at 8:40.
* Oedo Tai (Momo Watanabe, Natsuko Tora & Ruaka) beat STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki & Hanan) at 10:56.
* God’s Eye (MIRAI, Syuri & Ami Sourei) beat Queen’s Quest (Saya Kamitani, Utami Hayashishita & Lady C) at 11:37.
meltear (Tam Nakano & Natsupoi) beat Donna del Mondo (Giulia & Himeka) at 12:33.
* After the match, Tam Nakano managed to cut off some of Giulia’s hair. The two will face one another later on at All-Star Grand Queendom.
* Nanae Takahashi beat Miyu Amasaki at 14:28.
✂️Oh Tam, now you've done it!✂️
April 23 Yokohama Arena
🔥All Star Grand Queendom!🔥
World of Stardom Title Match
(C) Giulia vs Tam Nakano pic.twitter.com/UI0Fn1WzZh
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) March 19, 2023
You won't want to miss this one!!
April 23 Yokohama Arena
Stardom All Star Grand Queendom
World of Stardom Title Match
(C) Giulia vs Tam Nakano pic.twitter.com/em3TwufvXi
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) March 19, 2023