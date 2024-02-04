wrestling / News
STARDOM in Kyoto Results: Queen’s Quest Battles EXV
STARDOM held an event at KBS Hall in Kyoto earlier today, the final event before tomorrow’s Supreme Fight 2024 PPV. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Mei Seira def. Sayaka Kurara and Lady C
* STARS (Hazuki & Saya Iida) def. God’s Eye (Ami Sourei & Saki Kashima)
* God’s Eye (Syuri, MIRAI & Ranna Yagami) def. STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Hanan & Yuzuki)
* Giulia, Suzu Suzuki & Mai Sakurai def. Oedo Tai (Natsuko Tora, Momo Watanabe & Ruaka)
* Young OED (Starlight Kid & Rina) def. Cosmic Angels (Saori Anou & Yuna Mizumori)
* Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani, AZM & Miyu Amasaki) def. EXV (Maika, Mina Shirakawa, HANAKO & Waka Tsukiyama)
