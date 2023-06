– STARDOM presented its STARDOM in UTSUNOMIYA event earlier today. The event was held at the Light Cube Utsunomiya in Utsunomiya, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 502 people. Below are some results from STARDOM’s website:

* Miyu Amasaki beat Aya Sakura at 5:09.

* Rina beat Hina and Saya Iida at 7:21.

* God’s Eye (Syuri, MIRAI & Ami Sourei) beat Yuna Mizumori, Lady C & HANAKO at 11:41.

* Donna del Mondo (Giulia, Thekla & Mai Sakurai) beat Oedo Tai (Saki Kashima, Natsuko Tora & Fukigen Death) at 11:34.

* Suzu Suzuki, Maika & Mei Seira beat Oedo Tai (Starlight Kid, Momo Watanabe & Ruaka) at 10:08.

* Cosmic Angels (Tam Nakano, Saori Anou & Natsupoi) vs. Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita, AZM & Saya Kamitani) ended in a time-limit draw at 15 minutes.

* STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Hanan, Hazuki, Koguma & Momo Kohgo) were victorious over Club Venus (Mina Shirakawa, Mariah May, Xena, Jessie & Waka Tsukiyama) at 15:52.