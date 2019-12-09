wrestling / News
Stardom Issues Statement On Fan Sexual Harassment
– Stardom issued a statement on the recent fan sexual harassment that has taken place. A male fan allegedly sexually harassed a female fan online. The male fan has been banned from future events and Stardom will ban any fans committing sexual harassment.
Stardom fans,
We thank you for your support.
Recently we learned that a male fan was sexually harassing a female fan on social media.
In order to provide a safe and comfortable atmosphere for everyone, anyone committing such acts will be banned from events.
Stardom is family friendly, and we are thankful for male and female fans coming to our shows, including children.
Thank you for understanding
We value each and every one of our fans, and thank you for your support. pic.twitter.com/b8xP67qjed
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) December 9, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on Nitro’s Debut at Mall of America, Why He Brought Lex Luger In
- Chris Jericho on Creative Differences Between AEW and WWE, When He Started Losing Creative Freedom in WWE
- Sami Zayn Gets In Verbal Altercation With Man Who Allegedly Used Gay Slur At WWE Live Event (Video)
- Sean Waltman On NXT Talent Not Wanting to Go to Raw or Smackdown, Pay Disparity on NXT Being Addressed