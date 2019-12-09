Stardom Issues Statement On Fan Sexual Harassment

– Stardom issued a statement on the recent fan sexual harassment that has taken place. A male fan allegedly sexually harassed a female fan online. The male fan has been banned from future events and Stardom will ban any fans committing sexual harassment.

Stardom fans,

We thank you for your support.

Recently we learned that a male fan was sexually harassing a female fan on social media.

In order to provide a safe and comfortable atmosphere for everyone, anyone committing such acts will be banned from events.

Stardom is family friendly, and we are thankful for male and female fans coming to our shows, including children.

Thank you for understanding