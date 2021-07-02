wrestling / News
STARDOM July 4th Show To Air on PPV, Updated Card
STARDOM has announced that their July 4th show will air live on PPV via PIA. The company announced on Thursday that Yokohama Dream Cinderella 2021 in Summer will take place with an English commentary team of Stewart Fulton and Sonny Gutierrez, as well as Japanese commentary of course, and will kick off at 4 AM ET/1 AM PT.
The event is available to order here and will feature the following card (per PWINsider):
* World of STARDOM Champion Utami Hayashishita vs. Natsuko Tora
* Wonder of STARDOM Champion Tam Nakano vs. Saya Kamitani
* Goddesses of STARDOM Tag Team Champions Giulia and Syuri vs. Maya Iwatani and Koguma
* Mina Shirakawa vs. Unagi Sayaka in the finals of the Future of STARDOM Title Tournament for the vacant title
* Starlight Kid and Ruaka vs. AZM and Momo Watanabe
* Maika and Lady C vs. Hanan and Hina vs. Saki Kashima and Rina vs. Fukigen Death and Konami in a Gauntlet Match
Stardom returns to PPV on July 4 with Yokohama Dream Cinderella 2021 in Summer!
The English commentary team of Stewart Fulton and Sonny Gutierrez return!
*Japanese commentary available also.
5 PM Japan
4 AM Eastern
1 AM Pacific
9 AM UK
Link to purchase:https://t.co/KgXEmnbYpo pic.twitter.com/CxTObnltVU
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 1, 2021
