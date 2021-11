STARDOM Kawasaki Super Wars Results: World of STARDOM Title Match, More

STARDOM held its Kawasaki Super Wars show on Wednesday, featuring a World of STARDOM Championship match and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Wrestling-News.net:

* Pre-Show Match: Mai Sakurai defeated Waka Tsukiyama

* Future Of STARDOM Championship Match: Ruaka (c) defeated Lady C

* Goddesses Of STARDOM Tag League Red Goddesses Block Match: Oedo-Tai (Fukigen Death & Saki Kashima) defeated STARS (Rina & Hanan)

* Triple Threat Match: Mina Shirakawa defeated Saya Kamitani and Maika

Donna del Mondo (Natsupoi & Himeka) vs. STARS (Mayu Iwatani & Koguma) ended in a 15 minute time limit draw.

* High Speed Championship Match: Starlight Kid (c) vs. Momo Watanabe ended in a double count-out.

* SWA Undisputed World Women’s Championship & #1 Contender’s Match For The World Of STARDOM Championship: Syuri (c) defeated AZM

* Wonder Of STARDOM Championship Match: Tam Nakano (c) defeated Unagi Sayaka

* World Of STARDOM Championship Match: Utami Hayashishita (c) defeated Hazuki