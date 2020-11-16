wrestling / News

Stardom Korakuen New Landscape Results

November 16, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
STARDOM Bushiroad

STARDOM held their event Korakuen New Landscape on November 14 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, with new champions crowned. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Saya Iida defeats Lady C

* Oedo Tai (Konami & Rina) defeat Hina & Riho

* Two On One Handicap: Himeka defeated STARS (Hanan & Ruaka)

* STARS (Mina Shirakawa & Tam Nakano) & Unagi Sayaka defeated STARS (Gokigen Death, Mayu Iwatani & Starlight Kid)

* Artist Of Stardom Title Match: Oedo Tai (Bea Priestley, Natsuko Tora & Saki Kashima) defeated Donna del Mondo (Giulia, Maika & Syuri) to win the titles.

* Goddesses Of Stardom Title Match: Queen’s Quest (Saya Kamitani & Utami Hayashishita) defeated Queen’s Quest (AZM & Momo Watanabe) to retain the titles.

