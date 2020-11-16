Stardom Korakuen New Landscape Results

STARDOM held their event Korakuen New Landscape on November 14 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, with new champions crowned. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Saya Iida defeats Lady C

* Oedo Tai (Konami & Rina) defeat Hina & Riho

* Two On One Handicap: Himeka defeated STARS (Hanan & Ruaka)

* STARS (Mina Shirakawa & Tam Nakano) & Unagi Sayaka defeated STARS (Gokigen Death, Mayu Iwatani & Starlight Kid)

* Artist Of Stardom Title Match: Oedo Tai (Bea Priestley, Natsuko Tora & Saki Kashima) defeated Donna del Mondo (Giulia, Maika & Syuri) to win the titles.

* Goddesses Of Stardom Title Match: Queen’s Quest (Saya Kamitani & Utami Hayashishita) defeated Queen’s Quest (AZM & Momo Watanabe) to retain the titles.