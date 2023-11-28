STARDOM’s Lady C Sidelined With a Neck Injury

One STARDOM star has been bitten by the injury bug as the Lady C announced today that she will be out of action for the time being.

Lady C is currently sidelined with a neck injury, which she suffered at the Bushiroad Expo this past weekend. In a post on Twitter, Lady C issued a statement to thank the promotion for putting her health first and noted she would see everybody soon.

The statement that has been translated noted, “Up until now, I probably would have been able to attend the match even if I had to force myself to do so. I would like to thank the company for giving priority to my health and physical condition and allowing me to make the decision to absent myself. First match after returning home, QQ reunion, Aphrodite return, Uetani-san’s birthday, it was an important day and I wanted to meet everyone. I’m so frustrated that I can’t stop crying, but I’m taking a break so I can see you again soon!”

Lady C has wrestled some of the biggest names the promotion has been able to offer including Starlight Kid, Mayu Iwatani, Syuri, Nanae Takahashi, Momo Watanabe, and more.