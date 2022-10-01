STARDOM LEC Fuwarun Mask Presents 5 STAR GP 2022: Giulia Wins Tournament

– STARDOM held its LEC Fuwarun Mask Presents the 5 Star GP 2022 event today. The card was held at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza Main Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 2,343.

With the card, the event concluded the STARDOM 5 STAR Grand Prix, with Giulia beating Tam Nakano in the finals. Below are some results, from STARDOM’s website:

* Blue Stars Block: MIRAI (15) beat Saya Iida (4) at 6:57.

* Blue Stars Block: Mina Shirakawa (10) beat Natsupoi (12) at 7:50.

* Blue Stars Block: Momo Watanabe (12) beat Hazuki (14) at 10:34.

* With the loss, Hazuki is officially eliminated.

* Blue Stars Block: Saya Kamitani (14) vs. Ami Sourei (11) ended in a double countout at 8:21.

* Blue Stars Block: Mayu Iwatani (15) beat Starlight Kid (14) at 13:09.

* Blue Stars Block: Giulia (16) vs. Suzu Suzuki (15) ended in a 15-minute time limit draw.

* Giulia officially wins the Blue Stars Block/

* Red Stars Block: Unagi Sayaka (4) beat Momo Kohgo (4) at 5:45.

* Red Stars Block: Saki Kashima (12) beat AZM (14) at 44 seconds.

* AZM is officially eliminated from the grand prix.

* Red Stars Block: Koguma (14) beat Utami Hayashishita (14) at 6:01.

* Utami Hayashishita is officially eliminated.

* Red Stars Block: Tam Nakano (16) beat SAKI (10) at 7:36.

* Maika and Himeka are officially eliminated.

* Red Stars Block: Maika (15) vs. Himeka (15) ended in a 15-minute time limit draw.

* Red Stars Block: Risa Sera (15) beat Syuri (14) at 12:11.

* Syuri is officially eliminated.

* Tam Nakano officially wins the Red Stars Block

* 5 STAR Grand Prix Final: Giulia beat Tam Nakano at 17:28.