STARDOM Announces Lineup For American Dream Show Next Weekend
STARDOM is holding a show at the 2300 arena as part of WrestleCon Philadelphia, and the lineup is now set. The company announced the following card for the show, which takes place on April 6th and streams on TrillerTV+:
* World of STARDOM Championship Match: Maika vs. Megan Bayne
* High Speed Championship Match: Mei Seira vs. Ram Kaichow vs. Saki Kashima
* Stephanie Buckel, Momo Watanabe & Starlight Kid vs. Saya Uetani, AZM & Camron Brene
* Syuri & Konami vs. Willow Nightingale & SAKI
* Mayu Iwatani, Tam Nakano & Momo Kohgo vs. Mina Shirakawa, Mariah May & Xia Brookside.
