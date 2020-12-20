wrestling / News
Stardom Match to Take Place at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night Two
December 20, 2020 | Posted by
Stardom will have a match at NJPW’s biggest show of the year for a second year in a row. Stardom announced on Sunday morning that they will have a match at night two of Wrestle Kingdom 15, which takes place on January 5th at the Tokyo Dome.
2020 saw Mayu Iwatani and Arisa Hoshiki defeat Hana Kimura and Giulia in a dark match at Wrestle Kingdom 14.
January 5
New Japan Pro Wrestling
Wrestle Kingdom 15 Day 2
Stardom participates for the second year in a row! Match details to come!
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) December 20, 2020
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Heavy Machinery Story Featured In Liv Morgan Documentary
- Backstage Rumor on Impact Wrestling Contracts Expiring Sooner Than Originally Expected
- Ryback on Not Wanting to Be Paired Up With Paul Heyman, His 2015 WWE Contract Talks Breaking Down
- Edge Shuts Down Twitter User Criticizing Photo With Wife Beth Phoenix