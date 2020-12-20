Stardom Match to Take Place at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night Two

Stardom will have a match at NJPW’s biggest show of the year for a second year in a row. Stardom announced on Sunday morning that they will have a match at night two of Wrestle Kingdom 15, which takes place on January 5th at the Tokyo Dome.

2020 saw Mayu Iwatani and Arisa Hoshiki defeat Hana Kimura and Giulia in a dark match at Wrestle Kingdom 14.