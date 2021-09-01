STARDOM Matches Official For NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam

New Japan Pro Wrestling has officially announced two STARDOM matches for Wrestle Grand Slam this weekend, which will air on New Japan World for the first time. They include Momo Watanabe & Saya Kamitani vs. Lady C & Maika on September 4 and Watanabe & Kamitani vs. Artist of STARDOM Tag Team Champions Syuri and Giulia on September 5.

On Saturday September 4, Queen’s Quest members Momo Watanabe and Saya Kamitani will face the team of Maika and Lady C. As the imposing Lady C is scouted by the factions in STARDOM, will she impress the Strong Girl Maika and Donna Del Mondo at large? Or will the QQ combination of Watanabe and Kamitani prove too much?

On Sunday September 5, Watanabe and Kamitani return to take on DDM’s Artist of STARDOM Tag Team Champions Syuri and Giulia. As the 5 Star GP, STARDOM’s equivalent to the G1 Climax, continues, Syuri will be less than 24 hours removed from a league bout with Utami Hayashishita in Shinjuku that will have fans no doubt abuzz. It will also leave certain damage carried into a bout that could well have title implications in the future.